Breaking News Emails
Hong Kong International Airport on Monday suspended check-ins for all flights as protesters again descended on the international hub.
The disruption came as international rights group Amnesty International said police in the former British colony had used excessive force to try and quell the weeks-long protests.
Thousands of activists crowded into the arrivals hall at one of the world's busiest airports, shouting, "No rioters, only tyranny!"
Airport officials told NBC News in an emailed statement that their operations “have been seriously disrupted” as a result of the protest.
Other than departing flights that had finished the check-in process and those arriving that were already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today, the airport said.
Hong Kong's airport, the eighth-busiest in the world, handled nearly 75 million passengers last year.
This follows a weekend of violence as Hong Kong authorities toughened their approach and employed heavy-handed tactics against protesters as rallies at the airport and on the streets continued into their 10th week with no sign of either side backing down.
As demonstrators threw up barricades across the city on Saturday and Sunday, police shot volleys of tear gas into crowded underground train stations for the first time and fired bean-bag rounds at close range. Scores of protesters were arrested, sometimes after being beaten with batons and bloodied by police.
“Clashes between protesters and police over the weekend escalated to another level especially on the police side,” said Man-Kei Tam, director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, told The Guardian.
On Monday, Hong Kong police showed off water canons and demonstrated specially equipped armored cars.
Police have never used the cannon since two were bought in the wake of pro-democracy protests in 2014, but Monday's demonstration used one to blast at dummy targets at a training facility.
Chan Kin Kwok, Hong Kong Police Senior Superintendent and Deputy Commander of Police Tactical Unit reassured that the water cannons will only be used in case of a large-scale public unrest.
“We absolutely have clear guidelines for their use,” he said.
But Amnesty International warned about the possible use of water canons.
"[They] are not a toy for the Hong Kong police to deploy as a sign of strength," Tam, the group's Hong Kong director, said in a statement. "These are powerful weapons that are inherently indiscriminate and have the potential of causing serious injury and even death."
The protesters have been demanding the resignation of the Chinese territory's leader, Carrie Lam, democratic elections for her successor, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force.
Authorities have called the demonstrations illegal and dangerous, while highlighting their impact on the already-faltering economy and residents' daily lives.
The former British colony was returned to China in 1997 under the principle of "one country, two systems," which promises the city certain democratic rights not afforded to people on the mainland.
But in recent years, some have accused the Communist Party-ruled central government of steadily chipping away at their freedoms.
The most recent protests began in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China, but have morphed into generalized show of unhappiness at police brutality, dissatisfaction with local governance and Beijing's tightening control of the island.