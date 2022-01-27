Hong Kong cuts quarantine requirement for arrivals to 14 days from 21

HONG KONG — Hong Kong will cut quarantine for arriving travelers to 14 days from 21, starting Feb. 5, leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday, after pressure from finance executives and foreign diplomats, who said the measure was hurting competitiveness.

Tough coronavirus rules have made Hong Kong one of the world’s most isolated cities, with flights down as much as 90 percent. Residents returning from more than 160 countries and territories are required to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels at their own cost.

Lam said that incoming travelers would have to spend 14 days in a hotel, followed by seven days of self-monitoring, with further details to be announced. She did not say which countries would be covered by the new rules.

The easing comes as the government tightens rules in the Chinese territory, locking down thousands in a congested housing complex and government facilities.