Violence reported after huge crowds gather at Mahsa Amini’s grave in Iran

LONDON — Thousands of mourners flocked to the Iranian cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried on Wednesday, defying a government crackdown to mark 40 days since her death in morality police custody and the end of the country's traditional mourning period.

Security forces clashed with crowds who had gathered at 22-year-old Amini's grave in her hometown of Saqqez, according to a semi-official Iranian news agency, which also said that the internet in the region was subsequently cut-off.

Riot police were deployed in large numbers in Saqqez and other cities including Tehran, witnesses told Reuters, after activists called for protests across the country to mark the occasion.

Anti-government protests since Amini’s death last month have persisted across Iran despite an intense crackdown. Amini, who was from Iran's northwestern Kurdistan region, died in hospital three days after she was arrested in the capital Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress codes.

The demonstrations have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian government since the 1979 revolution, with some people chanting slogans against the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Cemetery clashes

“A limited number of those present at Mahsa Amini’s memorial clashed with police forces on the outskirts of Saqqez and were dispersed," according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Internet in Saqqez was then "cut off due to security considerations,” the agency reported, adding about 10,000 people had gathered.

The regional governor had earlier denied reports of unrest in the province, according to the Telegram channel of the state-run IRNA news agency. The governor also said that Amini's family decided against holding a memorial service for her and described as "false" any reports of roads to Saqqez being closed.

Roads to the cemetery had been blocked by security forces, according to the human rights organization Hengaw, which monitors human rights violations in Kurdistan province and shared the video of crowds chanting “Woman, life, freedom!” at the site early Wednesday.

Iranian mourners march toward the cemetery in Saqqez on Wednesday. ESN / AFP - Getty Images

Hengaw also alleged that Amini’s family had been under pressure by security forces to issue a statement announcing that it would not go ahead with a memorial service to mark 40 days since her death. The human rights group also said that Amini’s brother was threatened with arrest.

NBC News cannot verify the identity of the men seen in the video, or verify Hengaw’s claims.

Women and young girls have been at the forefront of the anti-government protests in Iran, with videos showing them removing and burning their headscarves and cutting their hair in public, in open defiance of the clerical-run Islamic Republic.

The government has blamed what it calls “foreign enemies” for stoking the unrest.

Earlier this month a coroner’s report said that Amini died from multiple organ failure and ruled out blows to the head and body as a cause of her death. Police had said Amini died after falling ill and slipping into a coma, but her family have said that witnesses told them she had been beaten by officers.

The police have denied allegations that she was beaten.

The coroner’s report also said that due to an underlying health condition, Amini suffered a heart attack and was unable to be revived. Her family denies that she had a pre-existing condition.