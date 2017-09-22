TEHRAN, Iran — President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that Iran would strengthen its weapons capabilities and unveiled a new ballistic missile that can carry multiple warheads.

He added that no country would stop Iran from expanding its defense programs.

Rouhani's comments came three days after Trump accused Iran at the U.N. General Assembly of building "dangerous" missiles and exporting violence to Yemen, Syria and other parts of the region.

“We will promote our defensive and military power as much as we deem necessary,” Rouhani told a military parade. “We seek no one’s permission to defend our land.”

He said Tehran was bringing stability to the region.

“The great nation of Iran has always pursued peace and security in the region and the world, and has always defended the oppressed people of the world. We will defend the downtrodden people of Yemen, Syria, and Palestine whether you like it or not,” Rouhani added.

A ballistic missile, called Khorramshahr, was put on display during the parade.

It has a range of 1,240 miles and is capable of carrying multiple warheads, according to Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Division.

The parade was one of many across Iran on the first day of the annual week-long commemoration of Iranian forces during the 1980s Iraq war.

Rouhani hit back at Trump’s comments at the U.N. and condemned Israel for opposing the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump used his U.N. speech to dismiss the pact with Tehran, which lifted sanctions in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear program, as an "embarrassment" and “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

The entire global community praised the deal “except only two people,” Rouhani said, referring to Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The U.S. and the Zionist regime have isolated themselves by expressing opposition to the nuclear agreement, which is hailed by the entire world community as a win for international diplomacy," he said. “I am very glad that this year at the United Nations and among all the countries of the world, there were only two voices which were opposed to that of the people of the world."

Rouhani on Wednesday called Trump’s speech to the U.N. “ignorant, absurd and hateful,” saying it would be a “great pity” if the nuclear deal “were to be destroyed by rogue newcomers” to politics.

The Iranian president also reaffirmed his country's commitment to the nuclear deal.