IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
https://media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com/image/upload/rockcms/2023-10/231007-israel-palestine-gallery-main-cs-7b2707.jpg
Palestinians on a damaged Gaza City street after Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Getty Images
World

Israel and Gaza Conflict in Photos

The images from the scene show thick plumes of smoke rising from buildings, residential neighborhoods reduced to rubble and shocked civilians left to pick up the pieces.

By Daniel Arkin and Chelsea Stahl

Israel descended into chaos on Saturday after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent scores of fighters into towns lining the Gaza Strip — an unprecedented assault that drew fierce condemnation from political leaders around the world.

Photos captured scenes of pandemonium, confusion and bloodshed. The photos show the dizzing aftermath of explosions, thick plumes of smoke rising from ravaged buildings, everyday people evidently struggling to make sense of the violence.

In one image, a boy appears to run away from a car engulfed in flames. In another image, a girl cries in a residential area that has been reduced to nothing but rubble and debris.

Dozens of people in Israel have been killed, according to a spokesperson for the country's emergency services, and nearly 200 people were killed in Gaza after retaliatory Israeli airstrikes there, according to that enclave's health ministry.

Editor’s Note: This gallery contains graphic images.

Image: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday as Palestinian militants announced a new operation against Israel.
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday as Palestinian militants announced a new operation against Israel.Fatima Shbair / AP
IMage: A fireball and smoke rise above a Gaza City building after an Israeli airstrike.
A fireball and smoke rise above a Gaza City building after an Israeli airstrike.Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images
Image: Residents assess destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.
Residents assess destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Reuters
IMage: Palestinian militants carry a victim following an Israeli airstrike at the Erez Crossing at the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at "war" with the Palestinian militant group Hamas after the initial attacks.
Palestinian militants carry a victim following an Israeli airstrike at the Erez Crossing at the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at "war" with the Palestinian militant group Hamas after the initial attacks.Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty Images
Image: A woman mourns over the covered corpse of her nephew, who was fatally shot, in the city of Sderot.
A woman mourns over the covered corpse of her nephew, who was fatally shot, in the city of Sderot.Baz Ratner / AFP via Getty Images
Image: A young Palestinian boy celebrates the burning of an Israeli citizen's car in Beit Lahiya on the Gaza Strip.
A young Palestinian boy celebrates the burning of an Israeli citizen's car in Beit Lahiya on the Gaza Strip.Ali Mahmud / AP
Image: Palestinians celebrate atop a destroyed Israeli tank east of Khan Younis at the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians celebrate atop a destroyed Israeli tank east of Khan Younis at the Gaza Strip.Yousef Masoud / AP
Image: A man carries a crying child past a destroyed building in Gaza City.
A man carries a crying child past a destroyed building in Gaza City.Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images
Image:Israeli soldiers secure an area near the bodies of civilians killed by a Palestinian militant attack in Sderot.
Israeli soldiers secure an area near the bodies of civilians killed by a Palestinian militant attack in Sderot.Baz Ratner / AFP via Getty Images
Image: A young man cries during a farewell to Palestinian fighters at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
A young man cries during a farewell to Palestinian fighters at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images
Image: Palestinians flee Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes.
Palestinians flee Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes.Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images
Image: An Israeli military helicopter above a hospital helipad in Ashkelon.
An Israeli military helicopter above a hospital helipad in Ashkelon.Amir Cohen / Reuters
Image: A remnant of a rocket launched from Gaza in Ashkelon.
A remnant of a rocket launched from Gaza in Ashkelon.Amir Cohen / Reuters
IMage: A woman weeps in a damaged room in Ashkelon.
A woman weeps in a damaged room in Ashkelon.Amir Cohen / Reuters
Daniel Arkin

Daniel Arkin is a national reporter at NBC News.

Chelsea Stahl