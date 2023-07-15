Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Saturday, his office confirmed.

Netanyahu, 73, “is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation,” his office said in a statement. He was at Sheba Medical Center, it said.

Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that Netanyahu went to the hospital after feeling ill.

Ynet reported that Netanyahu arrived at the hospital in a convoy. It reported, citing sources it did not name, that he was fully conscious.

Netanyahu was elected in November, in a return to power. He is the country’s longest-serving leader, having been in office for a total of 15 years in two separate stints.

He had been ousted by a coalition in 2021.