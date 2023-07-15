Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Saturday, his office confirmed.
Netanyahu, 73, “is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation,” his office said in a statement. He was at Sheba Medical Center, it said.
Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that Netanyahu went to the hospital after feeling ill.
Ynet reported that Netanyahu arrived at the hospital in a convoy. It reported, citing sources it did not name, that he was fully conscious.
Netanyahu was elected in November, in a return to power. He is the country’s longest-serving leader, having been in office for a total of 15 years in two separate stints.
He had been ousted by a coalition in 2021.