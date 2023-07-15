IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized

The prime minister’s office said that Netanyahu was at Sheba Medical Center and “he is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, on July 2.Ronen Zvulun / Pool / AP file
By Paul Goldman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Saturday, his office confirmed.

Netanyahu, 73, “is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation,” his office said in a statement. He was at Sheba Medical Center, it said.

Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that Netanyahu went to the hospital after feeling ill.

Ynet reported that Netanyahu arrived at the hospital in a convoy. It reported, citing sources it did not name, that he was fully conscious.

Netanyahu was elected in November, in a return to power. He is the country’s longest-serving leader, having been in office for a total of 15 years in two separate stints.

He had been ousted by a coalition in 2021.

