'It’s a massacre': Bodies of victims still strewn across kibbutz once home to 700

"You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms and how the terrorists killed," Israeli Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told journalists allowed inside the kibbutz. "It's not a war, it's not a battlefield: It's a massacre." Kfar Aza was once home to more than 700 residents.

Now, the village lays abandoned — its residents evacuated, missing or killed.

But the echoes of Hamas' brutality are still clearly visible, the gate to enter the kibbutz has been destroyed, cars demolished, and the exterior walls to homes are completely blackened from being set aflame.

Adva Adar's 85-year-old grandmother, Yaffa Adar, was kidnapped from Kfar Aza. She told Sky News that she saw her grandmother being driven in a golf cart by militants, describing Yaffa as "very strong."

“We’re shocked, it hurts in every inch of our bodies,” she said. “We’re very scared for her, she’s ill, and of course she doesn’t have her medicine with her."

She assumes her grandmother is alive but "suffering every minute."