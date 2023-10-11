IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: New York House Republicans to introduce resolution to expel George Santos

'It’s a massacre': Bodies of victims still strewn across kibbutz once home to 700

The echoes of Hamas’ brutality are still visible as Israeli soldiers work to clear the Kfar Aza kibbutz, days after militants raided the village.

Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets

03:39
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
By Richard Engel and Doha Madani

KFAR AZA, Israel — Days after Hamas militants ambushed kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israeli soldiers continue to walk through and clear raided homes where some bodies of residents remain in the ruins.

Houses across this village, which is surrounded by farms in southern Israel, just three miles from the border with Gaza, are nearly unrecognizable with windows and doors blown and rubble strewn all across floors. Soldiers found the body of an elderly woman in a home on Tuesday, four days after Hamas launched its attack.

Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages.
An IDF Soldier covers his nose as he walks past the bodies of Israeli civilians and Hamas militants at the Kfar Aza kibbutz on Tuesday.Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

"You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms and how the terrorists killed," Israeli Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told journalists allowed inside the kibbutz. "It's not a war, it's not a battlefield: It's a massacre." Kfar Aza was once home to more than 700 residents.

Now, the village lays abandoned — its residents evacuated, missing or killed.

But the echoes of Hamas' brutality are still clearly visible, the gate to enter the kibbutz has been destroyed, cars demolished, and the exterior walls to homes are completely blackened from being set aflame.

Adva Adar's 85-year-old grandmother, Yaffa Adar, was kidnapped from Kfar Aza. She told Sky News that she saw her grandmother being driven in a golf cart by militants, describing Yaffa as "very strong."

“We’re shocked, it hurts in every inch of our bodies,” she said. “We’re very scared for her, she’s ill, and of course she doesn’t have her medicine with her."

She assumes her grandmother is alive but "suffering every minute."

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks
A body is removed from a home on Tuesday after it was stormed by Hamas militants in Saturday's attack. Amir Levy / Getty Images

Gunmen went from home to home, breaking in to kidnap whomever they could and killing the rest. Bullet holes could be seen on the outside of charred homes and on interior walls.

Keren Flash, who survived the attack, called the experience "absolute hell."

"One of the most beautiful places in the world, as far as I know, is completely destroyed," Flash said.

At least one home was leveled, the building's rubble spreading downhill with clothing strewn all over the debris.

A white Toyota van appeared to have been hit by an explosive, parked on the road with a massive dent in its side and all the windows blown out. Bullet casings were left on mattresses speckled with blood.

Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after Hamas attack killed hundreds and took nearly 100 hostages.
Buildings are left scorched with debris strewn across the road in the kibbutz. Amir Levy / Getty Images

Families, children and the elderly who once populated the agricultural community lay in body bags as Israel’s death toll, currently at least 1,200 people, continues to rise.

Medics and volunteers carried the dead into vans, in the hopes that the deceased can be identified and buried.

Hamas released a statement Tuesday denying that its soldiers target children and civilians. The group’s soldiers lay uncovered and rotting where they were killed, pools of their blood staining the ground.

There was some fear as soldiers meticulously combed through the wreckage of Kfar Azar that Hamas militants may have been alive and hiding under the debris.

For some soldiers, the mission to clear kibbutz Kfar Azar is personal. Sgt. Dov Chicheportiche told NBC News that he lived just 10 minutes from the village and was away this last weekend “by mistake.”

“We need to, I don't know, change this reality,” he said. “We’ve lived like this for years.”

Richard Engel reported from Kfar Aza, Israel and Doha Madani reported from London.

Richard Engel

Richard Engel has been NBC News' chief foreign correspondent since 2008. 

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.

The Associated Press contributed.