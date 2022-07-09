Leaders pays tribute to former leader Shinzo Abe as Japan reels in wake of assassination

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Japan reeled Saturday in the wake of former leader Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination and as police searched for the gunman's motive.
Abe’s body returned to his home in the high-end district of Shibuya in Tokyo at around 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET) on Saturday, according to state broadcaster NHK, making the seven-and-a-half-hour journey from Nara Medical University Hospital, where he had been pronounced dead.
Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, was photographed in the vehicle, according to the Associated Press.
A crowd of mourners with flowers waited outside the prime minister’s residence.
Flowers also lined the pavement and residents paid their respects on the street in the city of Nara where Abe was shot Friday.
Abe, 67, had collapsed next to a road barrier after being shot twice from behind as he was campaigning for a fellow politician.
“I am really shocked because I thought Abe would continue his efforts to make the country better," a Natsumi Niwa, 50, told the Associated Press.
“My child’s name includes the term ‘kuni,’ which represents the beautiful nation built by Abe, so I came here to offer my gratitude to Abe and wanted to tell my child about him, she added.”
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who claimed to have military ties, confessed to the shooting Abe, police said in a press briefing on Friday.
Questions immediately arose over whether Abe's had been let down by his police and his security.
Fumikazu Higuchi, a former Kyoto prefectural police investigator, said Abe appeared to have had insufficient security.
“It is necessary to investigate why security allowed Yamagami to freely move and go behind Mr. Abe,” he told a Nippon TV talk show, referring to video footage that appeared to show open space behind Abe before he was shot.
The assassination of the Japanese political giant sent shock waves not only throughout Japan, where political murders and gun violence are both very rare, but across the world.
An outpouring of condolences from world leaders continued to flow on Saturday, as the country mourned the loss of its longest-serving prime minister.
Even though Abe had resigned in 2020 citing health concerns, he remained influential in Japan as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, heading its largest faction. But his ultra-nationalist views and unapologetic stance on Japanese World War II atrocities made him a divisive figure.
President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday morning, expressing his condolences and saying that he stands with the people of Japan.
“I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news,” Biden said in a statement, calling the former Japanese leader a “champion of the alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people.”
Abe had pushed for a closer alliance with the United Stated. He also led President Barrack Obama's visit to Hiroshima in 2016, the first time an American president had visited the area where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb. The bomb, one of only two to ever be used during a conflict, helped force Japan's WWII surrender.
Abe in turn also became the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbor later the same year.
Abe’s passing also weighed heavily on neighboring Taiwan, which had found in the leader a strong supporter against the threat of a Chinese invasion. President Tsai Ing-wen described Abe as “Taiwan’s steadfast friend” in a message of condolences on her official Facebook on Friday evening.
Taipei City’s iconic 101 building was emblazoned on Friday evening with messages that read “Thank you Prime Minister Abe” and “Taiwan’s forever friend.”
Esteem for the longtime leader was displayed elsewhere in the region, with India's prime minister Narendra Modi declaring Saturday a national day of mourning “as a mark of our deepest respect.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had a strained relationship with Abe over regional issues including tensions across the Taiwan Strait, also sent his condolences personally to Abe's family and on behalf of the Chinese people, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“I deeply regret his sudden death,” Chinese state media reported Xi as saying, adding that he had once reached a consensus with the Japanese leader on China-Japan relations.
Xi’s statement jarred with messages of glee on China’s internet at the news of Abe’s death, with some messages invoking the war atrocities committed by the Japanese during WWII.
Russia's Vladimir Putin, who has grown increasingly isolated on the world stage since his invasion of Ukraine, also sent his sympathies.