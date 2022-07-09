Leaders pays tribute to former leader Shinzo Abe as Japan reels in wake of assassination

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Japan reeled Saturday in the wake of former leader Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination and as police searched for the gunman's motive.

Abe’s body returned to his home in the high-end district of Shibuya in Tokyo at around 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET) on Saturday, according to state broadcaster NHK, making the seven-and-a-half-hour journey from Nara Medical University Hospital, where he had been pronounced dead.

Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, was photographed in the vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

A crowd of mourners with flowers waited outside the prime minister’s residence.

Flowers also lined the pavement and residents paid their respects on the street in the city of Nara where Abe was shot Friday.

Abe, 67, had collapsed next to a road barrier after being shot twice from behind as he was campaigning for a fellow politician.

“I am really shocked because I thought Abe would continue his efforts to make the country better," a Natsumi Niwa, 50, told the Associated Press.

“My child’s name includes the term ‘kuni,’ which represents the beautiful nation built by Abe, so I came here to offer my gratitude to Abe and wanted to tell my child about him, she added.”