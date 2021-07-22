At least 1 killed, several injured after bus falls off road in Italy

At least one person was killed and several others were injured after a bus fell off a road, Italian authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred near Marina Grande in the Italian vacation island of Capri, which sits south of the Gulf of Naples in the Campania region, according to officials. Eyewitnesses on social media said the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m.

"The situation was really surreal," said Giuseppe Russo, 26, who was at the scene. "There were helicopters flying to the island to transport the injured."

A minibus crashed on Capri island in the Campania region on July 22, 2021. Vigili del Fuoco / AFP - Getty Images

Capri police told NBC News that a French couple and Lebanese couple were among the injured.

Videos and photos showed an overturned bus on top of a blue and white awning.

A minibus crashed on Capri island in the Campania region on July 22, 2021. Vigili del Fuoco / AFP - Getty Images

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. No other details, including the names of the victims and the cause of the wreck, were available.