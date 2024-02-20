Lionel Messi says he had no ‘political reasons’ for missing Hong Kong match

HONG KONG — Soccer star Lionel Messi said his failure to play in an exhibition game in Hong Kong had nothing to do with “political reasons” and that he has a “special relationship” with China, where officials responded angrily to his absence.

The Argentinian player was in the Chinese territory this month for a friendly match between a team of Hong Kong players and his Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer club, part of a global tour ahead of the start of its regular season on Wednesday.

Fans from Hong Kong and mainland China who paid hundreds of dollars per ticket were furious when Messi, 36, did not take the field during the sold-out game on Feb. 4, citing injury. The Hong Kong government, which had been planning to sponsor the game, demanded an explanation.

Their anger was further fueled three days later when Messi played 30 minutes in an exhibition game in Chinese rival Japan. In an editorial, the Chinese state-backed nationalist tabloid Global Times suggested that Messi and Inter Miami had “political motives” and that “external forces” were trying to embarrass Hong Kong, which sees such events as helping to restore a reputation battered by years of strict Covid restrictions and a crackdown on dissent.

In a video posted late Monday on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of X, Messi reiterated that he had been unable to play because of an inflamed abductor muscle.

The day before the Hong Kong game, “I tried to train and made an effort for all those who had come to watch training,” he said, echoing earlier comments at a news conference in Japan and a written statement on Weibo. “I did all I could.”

“But I really couldn’t play. I felt discomfort and there was a risk it would get worse,” he said, adding that he felt better by the day of the Japan game.

He said it was “totally untrue” that he had not played in Hong Kong for political reasons.

“Had that been the case, I wouldn’t have even traveled to Japan or visited China as many times as I have,” he said in the 140-second video, speaking Spanish over Chinese and English subtitles.

“Since the start of my career, I’ve had a very close and special relationship with China,” Messi continued, citing interviews, events and games he had played in the country.