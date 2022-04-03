Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russian retreat reveals devastation, explosions rock Odesa

SEE NEW POSTS

Pope prays for end to 'sacrilegious' war in Ukraine Pope Francis prayed Sunday for an end to the "sacrilegious" war in Ukraine and for the world to show kindness and compassion to refugees as he concluded a two-day visit to Malta that was dominated by his concern for the devastation unleashed by Russia's invasion. Francis asked for prayers for peace in Ukraine, a day after he blasted Russia's invasion as "infantile" and based on "anachronistic claims of nationalistic interests." He urged the faithful to "think of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the martyred Ukraine, which continues to be bombarded in this sacrilegious war. May we be tireless in praying and in offering assistance to those who suffer."







Russian naval forces block Ukraine's resupply by Black Sea, U.K. military intelligence says Russian naval forces continue to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, preventing resupply by sea, British military intelligence said Sunday. In its latest assessment of the situation, the U.K.'s defense ministry tweeted that Russia still retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk given the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare. "Reported mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity," it added. The report said the origin of the mines was unclear and disputed, but their presence was almost certainly the result of Russian naval activity in the area, demonstrating how its invasion of Ukraine is affecting neutral and civilian interests. NBC News could not immediately verify the report.







Community leaders are being held in Russian captivity, Ukraine says Eleven community leaders from six regions remain in Russian captivity, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said Sunday. They include officials from Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions, Vereshchuk said in a statement shared on the Telegram messaging app. She added that Ukraine had informed "the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations and all possible organizations" about their situation. Ukraine had also alerted the organizations about other missing people, Vereshchuk said. "We demand that they do everything possible to free our civilians, mayors, priests, journalists and activists," she continued. "They are being held illegally and forcibly, and they have the right to be fought for. We do it and we encourage others to do it."







Humanitarian corridors set to open Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy PM says More evacuations out of Ukraine's war-ravaged cities are planned for Sunday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said in a message on the Telegram messaging app. "We continue to evacuate people from Mariupol to Zaporizhia," Iryna Vereshchuk said. "There are currently 17 buses near Berdyansk - 10 of them are for the evacuation of Mariupol residents and local residents. If they are not allowed into the city, we ask people to come to the checkpoint at the entrance to Berdyansk - there they will be waiting for you." Another seven buses accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross will try to get closer to Mariupol, she added. People will also be allowed to leave from Mariupol to Zaporizhia in their private cars. In the Luhansk region, evacuations are planned from the towns of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne, and the village of Nyzhne, Vereshchuk said.







Peace talks are not ready for leader's meeting, Russia's chief negotiator says Russia said on Sunday that peace talks with Ukraine had not progressed enough for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top," Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. On Saturday, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, said in an interview on Ukraine's Rada TV channel that draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia were at an advanced enough stage to allow for direct consultations between the leaders. Arakhamia added that Zelensky and Putin "with a high degree of probability" will be meeting in Turkey. The two sides have held periodic talks since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, but there has been no breakthrough and they remain far apart on the question of territory.







Human Rights Watch documents apparent war crimes in Ukraine Russian forces were accused of "apparent war crimes" in a report by Human Rights Watch Sunday, which said its investigators had documented "summary executions" and "other grave abuses" in several regions they controlled in Ukraine. The group said in a report that it had been told about two cases of summary execution, the repeated rape of a mother and other cases of unlawful violence and threats against civilians. These offenses were committed between Feb. 27 and March 14, it said. Russian soldiers were also implicated in looting civilian property, including food, clothing and firewood, it said. "The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces' custody should be investigated as war crimes."







Southern port city Odesa hit by missile strikes Russian missiles struck "critical infrastructure" in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa early Sunday, its mayor said in a Facebook post. There were no initial reports of casualties, said Gennadiy Trukhanov. He did not clarify what critical infrastructure was hit in the key strategic port on the Black Sea which serves as the main base for Ukraine's navy, In a later TV interview, Trukhanov said the strikes had led to fires and smoke. He added that some residential houses had been damaged. Russia's military said a missile attack from ships and aircraft had struck an oil refinery and fuel and lubricants storage facilities near the city, the Interfax news agency reported. Odesa has not seen a lot of military action since the invasion, but if Russian forces were to gain control of the city, they could cut off Ukraine's access to the sea and Moscow would be able to build a land corridor all the way to the border with Moldova.







Zelenskyy: Troops shell retreating Russians LVIV, Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are "shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can." Zelenskyy, in his Saturday night video address to the nation, said Ukraine knows Russia has the forces to put even more pressure on the east and south of Ukraine. "What is the goal of the Russian troops? They want to seize the Donbas and the south of Ukraine," he said. "What is our goal? To defend ourselves, our freedom, our land and our people." He said a significant portion of the Russian forces are tied up around Mariupol, where the city's defenders continue to fight. "Thanks to this resistance, thanks to the courage and resilience of our other cities, Ukraine has gained invaluable time, time that is allowing us to foil the enemy's tactics and weaken its capabilities," Zelenskyy said.






