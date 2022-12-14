Morocco faces France in politically charged World Cup semifinal

Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country’s history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.

For the 26-year-old English teacher in Morocco’s capital, and many of her countrymen both inside the North African nation and throughout the diaspora, it’s about to get more complicated.

Next up is France: The defending champion and Morocco’s former colonial ruler for much of the first half of the 20th century.

Wednesday’s match has political and emotional resonance for both nations. It dredges up everything that’s complex about the relationship in which France still wields considerable economic, political and cultural influence.

“This game is one of a kind,” Sabouni said. “Especially since France is next to beat.”

“We can show the rest of the world that Morocco is no longer France’s backyard.”