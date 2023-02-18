A new life, a death and an escape: Three hours in the line of Russian fire

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine — Swaddled in a blanket, Maksym is hours old as his mother is carried out on a makeshift stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Born in a dark basement to Oksana, a 33-year-old factory worker, he is a child of Russia's war in Ukraine, his family living under the constant sound of shelling and gunfire.

Smiles and joy spread around the snow-covered courtyard as word about the newborn gets out, even as the constant soundtrack of bombs in the near distance never faded for long.

Here in Chasiv Yar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, both new life and death are never far away, as NBC News found in a three-hour visit this week that highlighted the fleeting moments that define a community under fire.

The few who have stayed and not fled the country or evacuated to relative safety elsewhere in Ukraine are right in the path of Russia's new offensive, designed to take the parts of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk it doesn't already control.

Chasiv Yar has been shelled heavily in recent days as Russian troops work to cut off routes to the nearby city of Bakhmut, a symbolic prize the Kremlin may be hoping to capture ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of its full-scale invasion. After months of intense fighting for Bakhmut, Moscow's troops have intensified their push for territorial gains there and across the east.

Ludmila, a 63-year-old former nurse who delivered Maksym, had just days earlier been feeding an NBC News team borscht soup in the basement home in which she's lived for more than three months.

“I had some tools, not everything, but somehow I helped and a healthy baby boy was delivered,” she said. Both mother and baby are doing well.

NBC News has chosen not to use some residents’ last names because they said they feared for their safety.