March 15, 2019, 2:02 AM GMT / Updated March 15, 2019, 3:01 AM GMT By Phil Helsel

New Zealand police were responding to “a serious ongoing firearms incident” in Christchurch, and witnesses said that someone opened fire in or near a mosque in the city.

Police have not said where the shooting occurred. All schools in the city have been placed on lockdown, and residents were urged to remain indoors.

New Zealand police said on Twitter that armed police have been deployed.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch around 1:40 p.m. Friday local time (8:40 p.m. Thursday ET), police said in a statement.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said Friday afternoon in a statement that “a serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.”

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high,” Bush said in the statement.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror, the Associated Press reported.

He said he also saw a gunman flee before emergency services arrived. Peneha said he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere,” he told the Associated Press.

Peneha, who said he has lived next door to the mosque for about five years, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha's driveway, and fled.

A member of the mosque told local media at the scene that he was in a side room where the imam was speaking and it was peaceful and quiet when "suddenly the shooting started." He did not see the shooter, but saw people running.

A witness told broadcaster One News that he had seen three people on the ground, bleeding outside the building, Reuters reported.

"Horrified to hear of Christchurch mosque shootings. There is never a justification for that sort of hatred," Amy Adams, a member of parliament from Christchurch, tweeted.

Christchurch City Council said in a statement that all council buildings were in complete lockdown, with no one allowed in or out.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel in a local radio interview urged people to “please stay away from the central city until further notice."

She said she did not have details about the apparent shooting, but said “I never would have expected anything like this to happen in the city of Christchurch" or in New Zealand.

The Bangladesh cricket team was going to Friday prayers at the Masjid Al Noor mosque when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, a team coach told Reuters.