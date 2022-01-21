New Zealand ship brings water for Tonga, where supply is tainted by volcanic ash

A New Zealand navy ship carrying 250,000 liters of water arrived in Tonga on Friday, bringing lifesaving supplies for the South Pacific archipelago six days after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that polluted its water sources.

As help from abroad started arriving, an Australian aid flight was forced to return to base because of a positive Covid-19 case onboard, underlining the complexity of a contactless humanitarian mission to one of the few countries that has kept the coronavirus at bay.

New Zealand’s High Commission said that the HMNZS Aotearoa had arrived in the capital, Nuku’alofa. As well as water supplies it was carrying desalination equipment that can produce 70,000 liters a day.

“Trucks from National Emergency Management Office have begun collecting and delivering water supplies from Aotearoa,” the High Commission said on its Facebook page.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption last Saturday triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people, and sent shockwaves across the Pacific.

Three people have been reported killed, authorities said.