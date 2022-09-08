LONDON — Some hugged and cried, some sang “God Save the Queen.” A few clapped and cheered. Many stood in silent contemplation.

Braving the heavy rain, a crowd of thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. The royal residence in London has been at the center of celebrations like royal weddings, as well as during times of national mourning, such as after Princess Diana died in 1997.

Many brought bouquets, which they laid at the black iron gates of the iconic building where a notice announcing the death of the only monarch most Britons have ever known was attached. On The Mall, the grand boulevard leading to the palace, black London taxis lined up in tribute.

People gather outside Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Yui Mok - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

A taxi weaves through the crowds on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. Isabel Infantes / AFP - Getty Images

“I can’t believe it. What can I say? She was an amazing monarch,” Michelle Kennedy, 52, told NBC News. “She was our queen.”

The queen had made a promise “to support her people and she did that to the last day,” Kennedy added.

“It’s a very, very sad day for the U.K.,” the mental health worker said. “We will never see the likes of her again.”

Even as the rain got heavier and the temperature dropped, more people arrived. Many pulled out their cellphones to take pictures.