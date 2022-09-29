Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate says

LONDON — Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, according to her death certificate released Thursday.

The certificate says that Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died at 3.10 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in eastern Scotland. The cause of the 96-year-old monarch's death was listed as "old age."

Her occupation is listed as "Her Majesty The Queen."

The Queen's death certificate released by the National Records office of Scotland. National Records of Scotland

Britain's longest reigning monarch died hours after the palace revealed she was being kept under "medical supervision" while staying at Balmoral, where the royal family rushed to be by her side.

Her death was followed by 10 days of official mourning and a grand procession of events that were followed around the world, culminating in her state funeral in London and burial at Windsor.

The certificate was released on Thursday by the National Records of Scotland, which confirmed that her death was registered by the registrar general for Scotland, Paul Lowe, in Aberdeenshire on Sept. 16.