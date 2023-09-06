Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave 1,900 years after Jewish rebellion

Israeli archeologists announced Wednesday the discovery of four extremely rare and well-preserved Roman swords in a small hidden cave in an area of isolated cliffs overlooking the Dead Sea.

Experts from the Israel Antiquity Authority were amazed by the nearly 2,000-year-old weapons found, which they said could have been stolen from Roman soldiers by Jewish rebels and then hidden.

Jewish fighters staged a series of revolts against the Roman Empire around this time — further work is ongoing to establish whether the swords can be linked to the Bar Kokhba Revolt in 132-135 A.D. A coin from the time of the revolt was found near the cave entrance, located in En Gedi Nature Reserve, about an hour outside of Jerusalem.

The team that found the treasure trove had originally gone into the caves to inspect a stalactite with an ancient fragmentary ink inscription in Hebrew from time of the First Temple, also known as Solomon's Temple, which is dated to 990-931 B.C.

A team of three experts recently visited the cave to take multispectral images of the inscription in the hope of revealing additional writing not visible to the naked eye.