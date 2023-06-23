Russia doubles down on dolphin defenses to guard against Ukrainian attacks

“In recent weeks, these defenses have highly likely also been augmented by an increased number of trained marine mammals,” it said, adding that it showed “a near doubling of floating mammal pens in the harbor which highly likely contain bottle-nosed dolphins.”

Russia has trained animals for a range of missions, the ministry added, but the ones housed in Sevastopol harbor are “highly likely intended to counter enemy divers.”

NBC News was not able to independently verify the ministry’s claims about the port on the peninsula, which Russia occupied in 2014.

Britain publishes an intelligence assessment about the war every day and this one was widely reported on by Ukrainian media.

Russian state media has largely ignored it and there was no immediate reaction from Kremlin officials.

Russia is not the only country that has used trained marine animals for military purposes in the past. For decades, the U.S. Navy has also trained dolphins and sea lions to help guard against underwater threats. In 2019, a beluga whale surfaced in Norway with a camera harness that raised suspicions it was working as a Kremlin spy.

Two months after Russia’s invasion in February 2022, a review of satellite images by the commercial firm Maxar and the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) concluded that two transportable dolphin pens were moved into the Sevastopol harbor.