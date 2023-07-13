A Russian army general has said he was fired for telling the truth about the war in Ukraine and the conditions of his troops on the frontlines, according to audio released by a Russian lawmaker.

Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov commanded Russia's troops in the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, leading the 58th Combined Armed Army.

But in an audio message apparently intended for his soldiers but posted to Telegram on Wednesday by Andrey Gurulev, a politician and a former deputy commander of Russia’s Southern Military Command, Popov appears to say he was removed from his post for speaking the truth.

“I called things by their proper name, focused on the most important thing — the tragedy of the modern war. This is the absence of counter-battery combat, reconnaissance and the massive injuries of our brothers from enemy artillery,” Popov said according to the audio clip.

Gurulev, a member of United Russia, the largest party in Russia, did not say how he obtained the recording. NBC News has not been able to independently confirm the audio features Popov.

Amid setbacks, retreats and even an armed mutiny of mercenary fighters previously allied to Moscow, Russia has struggled to achieve major victories during the 16-month war in Ukraine.

According to the audio, Popov said commanders across the regiment reported that Ukrainian troops could not get through Russian frontlines, until an unspecified intervention from a senior military leader compromised their positions.

"We were hit from the rear by our senior commander, treacherously and villainously beheading the army in the most difficult and tense moment," he said.

It isn't clear what incident Popov was referring to.

Popov expressed his gratitude and support to his soldiers, whom he calls gladiators due to his "Spartak" or Spartacus callsign.

Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov. Russia Defense Ministry

"In your name and in the name of all of our fallen brothers in arms, I had no right to lie, therefore, I’ve outlined all the troubling issues that exist today in the army in terms of combat work and support," he said.

Andrey Turchak, a Russian senator and deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council, referred to the Popov audio Thursday and said it was an internal message intended the 58th Army only.

“The fact that ‘MP’ Gurulev somehow got it and made a political show out of it should stay on his conscience. Same as his other statements and comments,” Turchak said on Telegram.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military group that led last month’s aborted mutiny, had long complained that the country’s top military brass, namely Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, did not supply his troops with enough ammunition or provisions to take territory in eastern Ukraine.

Popov’s statement adds to speculation of widespread dissatisfaction with the leadership among Russia’s military forces.

NBC News reached out to the Defense Ministry for comment.