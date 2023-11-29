Soccer 'sin bin' trial OK'd, opening door to major rule change in world's most popular sport

The organization governing the rules of professional soccer gave the go-ahead Tuesday to begin experimenting with rules allowing referees to temporarily send players off the field, echoing similar penalties in ice hockey and rugby.

The implementation of so-called sin bins would be one of the biggest rule changes in the sport's history and would provide referees with more flexibility to punish players for offenses that are deemed more severe than the usual yellow-card warnings.

Soccer referees currently have the power to call fouls and dish out yellows for an egregious offense or a red card for the worst behavior that warrants immediate expulsion and short-handed play for the offender's team for the rest of the game. Two yellow cards equal a red, though especially egregious offenses could warrant a direct red.

But with a "sin bin" option, officials could adjudicate a foul as worse than yellow but less severe than red, and the offender's team could be forced to play one player down, but only for a set amount of minutes.

While the International Football Association Board (IFAB) stopped short of spelling out exact offenses that would temporarily sideline a player, the body unequivocally said this future rule — and instances of 11-on- 10 play — would become reality in the sport's highest levels.

It also wasn't clear which of the world's top leagues, or levels within those national organizations, would be first to implement this third level of offense.

"In addition, it was agreed that temporary dismissals (sin bins) for dissent and specific tactical offences should be trialled at higher levels, following their successful implementation in grassroots football," the IFAB said in a statement announcing the change. "Protocols and a system for trialling will now be developed."

In one particularly well-known incident, Italy's Giorgio Chiellini blatantly dragged down England's Bukayo Saka in the 2020 European Championship match (played in 2021 due to a Covid pandemic-induced postponement), only to draw a yellow in a famous contest won by the Azzurri on penalties.

“I think frustration for fans watching games when they see a promising counter-attack that’s ruined by that and the question of whether a yellow card is sufficient for that has led to us looking at whether that should be involved in the protocol as well," said IFAB member and Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham, according to Sky Sports.

“The starting point was looking at player behavior and dissent — we’re then looking at whether we should extend it into other areas, such as tactical fouls, as well," he continued.

The “sin bin” is also being implemented as part of a greater effort to curb aggressive behavior by players against referees. The IFAB approved the eventual implementation of a rule where “only the team captain may approach the referee in certain major game situations.”

This would be the biggest soccer rule change since 1992, when goalkeepers were first banned from picking up the ball following backward passes from their teammates. It was implemented to make time wasting a more difficult task.

This change to soccer would rival other major rule changes that have jarred sports familiar to North American spectators.