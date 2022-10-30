World leaders offer condolences to South Korea following Halloween tragedy

President Joe Biden was among several world leaders to send his condolences to South Korea after at least 153 people were killed and 82 injured during Halloween festivities in a popular nightlife district, in the capital Seoul.

Biden tweeted that together with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, he was sending his “deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul.”

“We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also said he “would like to express deep condolences to the victims and extend sincere condolences to their families and the injured,” in a letter, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said early Sunday that 19 foreigners, including some Chinese citizens, were among the victims, as citizens of Iran, Norway and Uzbekistan.

Xi added that he hoped South Korea “will make every effort to cure and deal with the aftermath,” Xinhua reported.

A man pours a glass of an alcoholic beverage, in tribute to those who were killed in a Halloween stampede late on Saturday in Seoul's Itaewon district, on Oct. 30, 2022. Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images

One Norwegian citizen was confirmed to have died in the crush, a spokesperson for Norway’s foreign ministry told Reuters. Citing confidentiality, they did not provide any details of age or identity

“I am devastated by news of the terrible incident in connection with Halloween celebrations in Seoul,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement. “My deepest condolences to families and friends who lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.”

Her comments were echoed by Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who tweeted: “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted that he was “wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his condolences on Sunday. “I am greatly shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with a bright future, as a result of the very tragic accident that occurred in Itaewon, Seoul”, he said in a statement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter that he was deeply shocked by the “tragic events in #Seoul” and added that “This is a sad day for South Korea. Germany stands by their side.”

And French President Emmanuel Macron shared these sentiments, tweeting on Saturday, “A moving thought this evening for the inhabitants of Seoul and for all the Korean people after the drama of Itaewon. France is at your side.”