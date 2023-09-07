U.S. to send over $160M more in aid for Sudanese fleeing civil war

ADRÉ, Chad — The United States will send $163 million in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Sudan's civil war, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced this week as she toured a sprawling refugee settlement housing 200,000 civilians who have fled the violence.

Thomas-Greenfield also announced new sanctions against the leaders of one of the two main warring parties.

“What needs to happen is that the two warring parties have to stop. They have to stop fighting so that people can find peace,” Thomas-Greenfield told NBC News in Chad on the border with Sudan.

The amount of aid Thomas-Greenfield unveiled Wednesday will be in addition to $547 million the United States had committed to the emergency response this fiscal year.

The U.N. says it needs more than $1 billion in additional aid to support the 1 million people who have evacuated Sudan, including nearly 400,000 to neighboring Chad.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., announced new sanctions this week against a warring party leader in Sudan's civil war. John Minchillo / AP file

The ambassador met with some of those refugees, largely women and children, including many suffering from malnutrition. Some are mothers who are unable to nurse, while others are dying of hunger. Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, has established a makeshift hospital at the camp to care for the sick.

“It is overwhelming. I think that’s the only word that I can use,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “I see those little children. I saw a 6-month-old who looked like a newborn. And I was told by the doctors that actually she was doing better, showing that what we do actually saved lives.”

Many in the camp had fled “because they feared they had seen their friends raped, they had seen men killed, and they feared for their lives,” she said.