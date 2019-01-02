Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

Six people were killed in a train accident on a bridge in Denmark on Wednesday, according to operator DSB.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly. The passenger train had departed from the city of Odense.

Damaged cargo compartments of a train near Nyborg, Denmark, on Wednesday. Michael Bager / AP

The Storebaelt bridge is part of a system of bridges and a tunnel linking the the central islands of Zealand and Funen.

A severe storm made it difficult for emergency services to reach the scene, authorities said.

Denmark's TV2 showed images of a freight train the tarpaulin that covered the train torn in pieces.

Police would not immediately confirm the number of fatalities, only saying several people were killed.