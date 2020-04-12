British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, and returned home on Sunday, Downing Street confirmed.
A spokesperson said he would continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence in the county of Buckinghamshire, to the north of London.
“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work," they said, adding that he wanted to thank everybody at London's St. Thomas Hospital where he was treated for the brilliant care he has received."
Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St. Thomas' Hospital on April 5 after "persistent" COVID-19 symptoms.
He spent three nights in the intensive care unit where he received oxygen treatment but did not need to be put on a ventilator. The sudden deterioration in his health jolted some Britons and sparked concern for his well-being and the country's leadership during the pandemic.
Johnson left intensive care returning to a regular ward on Apr. 9, and was said to have been in "good spirits" sitting up in bed and later taking short walks.
The prime minister thanked the U.K.'s National Health Service for the "brilliant care" he had received during his time in hospital.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been standing in for Johnson while he was being treated, and the Prime Minister will likely face similar pressure to confirm when lockdown measures in Britain — in place since March 23 — may be eased.
Johnson was last seen in public clapping for National Health Service workers in Downing Street as part of a weekly clap for carers campaign, before his admission to hospital.
His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, 32, who previously said on Twitter that she had recovered from corona-like symptoms, despite not being tested.
Johnson announced his positive test results Mar. 27 in a video online, saying that his symptoms were mild and that he was self-isolating. The Prime Minister had previously insisted that the United Kingdom should continue to follow social distancing measures and the advice of public health officials.
Deaths from coronavirus have continued to mount in Britain, as of Sunday, a total of 9,875 deaths in U.K. hospitals have been recorded, with more than 78,000 confirmed cases.