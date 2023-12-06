Former U.K. PM Boris Johnson apologizes for pain and suffering during pandemic

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he was deeply sorry for the loss of life during the Covid-19 pandemic and accepted he had made mistakes, but struggled to say specifically what he could have done differently.

Johnson said he took personal responsibility for all decisions that were made and he understood the public’s anger after the inquiry heard testimony of government incompetence, backstabbing and misogyny as it battled the biggest health crisis in decades.

The hearing was disrupted by protesters, who were warned, and in some cases ordered to leave, by the inquiry’s chairwoman.

“Can I say that I understand the feelings of the victims and their families, and I am deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and the suffering of those victims and their families,” Johnson said.

“Were there things we could have done differently? Unquestionably. But I would struggle to itemize them before you now in a hierarchy.”

Johnson, prime minister for three years between 2019 and 2022, resigned in disgrace after a series of scandals including reports that he, and other officials, had been present at alcohol-fuelled gatherings in Downing Street during 2020 and 2021 when most people in Britain were forced to stay at home.

The inquiry has already heard damaging testimony about Johnson’s handling of the crisis, including his reluctance to lock down, and how he was confused by the science.