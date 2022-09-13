Town after town, village after village — Ukraine keeps pushing into territory controlled by Russian forces, and pushing its Western allies for more support to cement its stunning recent gains.
Kyiv sought to advance further against Moscow's retreating troops in the northeast of the country on Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has seen Ukraine's military recapture key territory and boost hopes both at home and abroad of a decisive shift after more than six months of grinding war.
President Volodomyr Zelenskyy appealed for more military aid from his backers in the United States and Europe. Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,400 square miles) this month alone, he said in his nightly address Monday — an area roughly the size of Delaware. He urged that Kyiv and its allies "strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror."
The eastern city of Kreminna — in the Donbas region that has been the focal point of the Kremlin's war — was the latest to see Russian troops retreat, according to local officials, while intense fighting continues in several other urban areas.
NBC News has not verified the claims.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed "significant progress by the by the Ukrainians, particularly in the in the northeast," while speaking on a diplomatic trip to Mexico City late Monday, although he stressed that Russia still has sizeable arms and forces in Ukraine.
The war and the danger to ordinary people is far from over, however.
Russian shelling rained down on positions from which President Vladimir Putin’s troops have withdrawn, according to local officials.
At least three people were killed and eight injured in the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding region overnight, while police are reminding people of the dangers of landmines, regional head Oleg Synehubov said. Much of the surrounding area has no electricity.
At least five people were killed and 10 injured in the last 24 hours in the Donetsk region that makes up one half of the Donbas, according to local official Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Serhiy Haidai, governor of the neighboring eastern region of Luhansk, said on Ukrainian TV Monday morning that Kreminna was the latest city to be deserted by Russian forces.
"The Russians have completely left Kreminna, but the [Ukrainian] armed forces have not yet entered the city," he said, adding fighting is ongoing around the key nearby city of Lyman.
The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said in its latest daily briefing that Ukraine was continuing to make "impactful" gains that were hitting Russian morale, with some soldiers "actively fleeing."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Putin was kept fully up to date and that Russia would press on with what it insists on calling a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
But with the Kremlin under pressure to respond to its battlefield setbacks, some loyalists in state media have blamed Western interference. “It’s not Ukraine but all of NATO who is fighting us,” wrote Alexander Kots, a journalist for the pro-Kremlin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, AP reported.