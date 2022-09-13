Town after town, village after village — Ukraine keeps pushing into territory controlled by Russian forces, and pushing its Western allies for more support to cement its stunning recent gains.

Kyiv sought to advance further against Moscow's retreating troops in the northeast of the country on Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has seen Ukraine's military recapture key territory and boost hopes both at home and abroad of a decisive shift after more than six months of grinding war.

President Volodomyr Zelenskyy appealed for more military aid from his backers in the United States and Europe. Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,400 square miles) this month alone, he said in his nightly address Monday — an area roughly the size of Delaware. He urged that Kyiv and its allies "strengthen cooperation to defeat Russian terror."

The eastern city of Kreminna — in the Donbas region that has been the focal point of the Kremlin's war — was the latest to see Russian troops retreat, according to local officials, while intense fighting continues in several other urban areas.

NBC News has not verified the claims.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed "significant progress by the by the Ukrainians, particularly in the in the northeast," while speaking on a diplomatic trip to Mexico City late Monday, although he stressed that Russia still has sizeable arms and forces in Ukraine.