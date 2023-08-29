Live worm plucked from woman’s brain in Australia, a world first

A woman who was admitted to hospital with mystery symptoms including forgetfulness had a live, wriggling worm plucked from her brain — a world first.

The 64-year-old woman from New South Wales, Australia, had been admitted to the local hospital in late January 2021, after a few weeks of abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The woman faced respiratory symptoms and medical scans revealed abnormalities within her lungs and liver. But her condition only worsened, including forgetfulness and depression.

An MRI scan revealed what doctors initially thought was a tumor, but when the woman underwent a biopsy in June 2022, the doctors were stunned.

“We don’t find things that are surprising and when we do, that’s just unheard of,” said Surgeon Hari Priya Bandi, who was conducting the biopsy.

Yet there it was on the right frontal lobe of the patient's brain: Not cancer but a live parasitic worm, about 80 millimeters (3 inches) long and 1 millimeter in diameter.

“I then picked it up and just went ‘look at it, what is that… It’s moving. Let’s take it out,” Bandi said, according to Australia's Channel 7 News. “There was a moment for me for just feeling a bit nauseated,” she added.