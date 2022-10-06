100-year-old runner breaking records and defying expectations

- Now Playing
100-year-old runner breaking records and defying expectations01:31
Soaring inflation, interest rates impacting holiday shopping01:36
New Orleans hiring civilians to aid police shortage02:02
More Russians fleeing to avoid Putin’s worsening war in Ukraine01:28
Why was Hurricane Ian so deadly?01:49
Woman who said Herschel Walker paid for abortion also had child with him, report says02:15
Biden moves to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession02:16
Hunter Biden could face criminal charges, report says01:15
Putin formally annexes Russia-occupied territory in Ukraine01:35
SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station02:11
19-year-old chess star accused of cheating his way to the top01:50
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ producers reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family01:45
Gas prices may rise after OPEC+ announces production cut01:33
Biden, DeSantis survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida03:00
Politician Will Jawando is recasting the image of Black fathers in new book02:29
San Francisco’s expansion of police access to private cameras stirs debate02:03
Flight attendants must get 10 hours of rest between shifts, FAA orders01:39
The DEA touted a major fentanyl bust. Then a key suspect slipped away.03:18
U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan01:35
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused of paying for girlfriend’s abortion01:56
