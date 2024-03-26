IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina
March 26, 202401:44

Nightly News

Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina

01:44

 In a rare joint campaign appearance, the president and vice president emphasized Democrats' commitment to health care, a key issue in largely rural battleground North Carolina. It comes amid a national debate over whether states should expand Medicaid. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports. March 26, 2024

