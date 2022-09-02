IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

Nightly News

Cancer patient returns to hospital that saved her life as an oncology nurse

Nearly 15 years ago, Hannah Lawson found out she had a brain tumor and was checked in to East Tennessee Children’s hospital. Through her recovery, she found that helping other kids with cancer was her calling. Now, Hannah recently graduated with a nursing degree and will be returning to work at the very hospital that helped save her life. NBC News’ Kathy Park shares her story.Sept. 2, 2022

