Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO

- Now Playing
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO00:56
- UP NEXT
Pentagon gives update on Secy. Austin's hospitalization02:23
Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out01:58
5 Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash02:52
U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander02:33
Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found02:26
New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea01:38
Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets02:47
Fallout across the region after U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria02:43
Roger Donlon, first Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, dies02:21
US and UK launch airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen02:28
U.S. expands airstrikes in Middle East02:26
U.S. Strikes: An up-close look at military operations01:53
President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'03:20
Special Report: U.S. launches strikes in response to deadly drone attack14:34
Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan15:55
Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan04:13
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack02:28
Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base02:32
Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified02:34
- Now Playing
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO00:56
- UP NEXT
Pentagon gives update on Secy. Austin's hospitalization02:23
Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out01:58
5 Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash02:52
U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander02:33
Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found02:26
Play All