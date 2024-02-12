IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon gives update on Secy. Austin's hospitalization

    02:23

  • Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out

    01:58

  • 5 Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

    02:52

  • U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander

    02:33

  • Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found

    02:26

  • New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea

    01:38

  • Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

    02:47

  • Fallout across the region after U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:43

  • Roger Donlon, first Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, dies

    02:21

  • US and UK launch airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

    02:28

  • U.S. expands airstrikes in Middle East

    02:26

  • U.S. Strikes: An up-close look at military operations

    01:53

  • President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

    03:20

  • Special Report: U.S. launches strikes in response to deadly drone attack

    14:34

  • Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    15:55

  • Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan

    04:13

  • Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

    02:28

  • Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base

    02:32

  • Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified

    02:34

Nightly News

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO

00:56

In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. reinforced the U.S.' commitment to NATO, following former President Trump's remarks that he would allow Russia to threaten NATO countries that don't pay enough.Feb. 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon gives update on Secy. Austin's hospitalization

    02:23

  • Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out

    01:58

  • 5 Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

    02:52

  • U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander

    02:33

  • Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found

    02:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All