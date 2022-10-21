IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Companies offering menopause benefits to retain talent

01:56

Around 6,000 working-age women enter menopause every day, and a new report finds female leaders leaving the workforce at the highest rate in years. Now some companies are offering new benefits to help women with access to specialized providers, counseling and treatment.Oct. 21, 2022

Best of NBC News

