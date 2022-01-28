Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage
01:45
Health care workers in 25 states, including California and New York, must now have at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This comes as some hospitals face shortages and the national death rate is rising. Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
A look back at NBC News correspondent Kevin Tibbles’ best moments
02:37
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court
02:33
Who is on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist?
02:03
Senate Democrats hope to move fast with Biden’s Supreme Court pick
01:30
Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way
01:22
‘Stealth’ version of omicron variant discovered in California