Nightly News

Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage

01:45

Health care workers in 25 states, including California and New York, must now have at least the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This comes as some hospitals face shortages and the national death rate is rising. Jan. 28, 2022

