  • NYC subway shooting: Eyewitnesses speak out as manhunt underway

    03:04

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in NYC subway shooting

    01:32

  • America’s inflation at highest in 41 years

    02:14

  • Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’

    02:17

  • Rising Covid cases in the Northeast

    01:30
    Exclusive: Obama on issues that will impact midterm elections

    00:58
    Airline ticket prices increase while more flights are cut

    01:27

  • Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 years old

    01:15

  • USC launches high school program to diversify the architecture field

    01:42

  • Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

    01:42

  • App launched after death of Daunte Wright offers legal guidance, records traffic stops

    02:05

  • Facing rising crime, Biden implements new federal regulations for ghost guns

    01:42

  • Covid cases continue to rise ahead of Passover and Easter

    01:39

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

    03:12

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

    02:47

  • Egg prices soar before Passover and Easter

    01:47

  • Dallas Police design new domestic violence training for all recruits

    02:48

  • San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire

    01:25

  • Political figures testing positive for Covid after Washington dinner

    02:03

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

    01:43

Nightly News

Exclusive: Obama on issues that will impact midterm elections

00:58

In an exclusive interview with Al Roker, former President Obama discusses the role the pandemic, inflation and more will play in the midterm elections. Watch more of the interview tomorrow on TODAY. April 12, 2022

