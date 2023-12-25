IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

    02:59

  • Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show

    02:14

  • Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy

    02:16

  • Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

    01:37

  • Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim

    01:55

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

    03:12

  • Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

    01:47

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32

  • Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

    02:35

  • Daughter gifts father prized football card that he sold to keep family afloat

    01:54

  • Shuttered Target stores had less crime than other open locations nearby: CNBC investigation

    01:50

  • Palestinian American describes pain of losing relatives and hometown in Gaza

    02:22

  • Report: Hamas rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

    01:28

  • How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

    01:54

  • 440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

    03:31

Nightly News

Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

01:58

Tens of millions of people were under fog alerts on Sunday, causing a ripple effect of flight delays nationwide and slowing down the Christmas Eve travel rush. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster has the details.Dec. 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

    02:59

  • Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show

    02:14

  • Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy

    02:16

  • Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

    01:37

  • Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim

    01:55

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All