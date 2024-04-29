IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos
April 29, 2024

Nightly News

Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

01:39

Four American tourists have been arrested in recent weeks on charges that they possessed illegal ammunition. One of the suspects says he mistakenly had two rounds of ammunition for hunting in his bag. The arrests come as the country tries to crack down on gun violence. NBC News' Sam Brock reports.April 29, 2024

