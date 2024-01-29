IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rock climbing program helps children with cancer build courage and community

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Growing concerns amid rise of deepfakes of 2024 presidential candidates

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Officers rescue 10 circus animals from semi-truck blaze on Indiana highway

    01:16

  • House Republicans release articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

    02:03

  • Nikki Haley reveals her home was target of swatting incident last month

    01:45

  • Biden vows to retaliate after deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    02:02

  • 3 U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

    01:56

  • Moment of joy caught on camera as filmmaker and his family celebrate Oscar nomination

    03:00

  • More businesses now offering discounts if customers pay with cash

    02:06

  • Biden campaigns again in South Carolina amid waning support from Black voters

    02:14

  • U.S. warning travelers to the Bahamas to exercise caution after spike in crime

    01:37

  • Boeing 737 Max 9 flights resume for first time since grounding

    01:44

  • Tanker on fire for hours after attack by Houthis in Gulf of Aden

    01:26

  • Trump holds first campaign event since jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll

    01:59

  • 112-year-old survivor and daughter reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

    01:44

  • Boeing Max 9 flights resume after midair emergency

    01:46

  • Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

    01:56

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • Alabama executes convicted murderer with new nitrogen method

    02:05

  • Ice jam threatens flash flood emergency in Midwest

    01:30

Nightly News

Growing concerns amid rise of deepfakes of 2024 presidential candidates

02:32

A phone call went out to voters just before the New Hampshire primary, which sounded like President Joe Biden but was not real and was likely created by artificial intelligence. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen spoke to experts on how to steer clear of misinformation as video and audio deepfakes are on the rise.Jan. 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Rock climbing program helps children with cancer build courage and community

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Growing concerns amid rise of deepfakes of 2024 presidential candidates

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Officers rescue 10 circus animals from semi-truck blaze on Indiana highway

    01:16

  • House Republicans release articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

    02:03

  • Nikki Haley reveals her home was target of swatting incident last month

    01:45

  • Biden vows to retaliate after deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    02:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All