Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized amid era of misinformation
02:00
Misinformation and lies about the Holocaust are flooding the internet. The largest social media platforms officially ban Holocaust misinformation, but a recent study found that 84 percent of antisemitic posts stay up even after being flagged by users. Survivor Susan Warsinger says it’s painful to see the Holocaust distorted in politics and online. Jan. 28, 2022
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Breyer, vows to nominate Black woman
02:12
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process
01:25
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates
01:46
Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage
01:45
United Airlines opens flight academy to address pilot shortage
01:58
Now Playing
Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized amid era of misinformation