McConnell says the world is ‘more dangerous now than before World War II’: Full interview

McConnell says Zelenskyy acknowledged GOP’s ‘big challenge’ on Ukraine aid during conversation00:35
McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes02:00
'What protected me was the innocence of a child': Ruby Bridges reflects on 1960 school integration30:02
- Now Playing
McConnell says the world is ‘more dangerous now than before World War II’: Full interview18:54
- UP NEXT
‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned01:33
Tennessee governor signs bill allowing teachers to carry guns04:13
Biden talks to Howard Stern as campaign looks to reach voters04:45
Former Trump lawyer: Trump 'can't take the stand' in hush money case08:45
Trump says presidential immunity is 'imperative' as court adjourns05:36
McConnell says presidents should not be immune from criminal prosecution for things done in office01:44
Trump allies charged in Arizona electors scheme05:22
What to expect from Supreme Court's presidential immunity arguments05:09
Supreme Court ‘seems to be’ siding with Biden admin on Idaho abortion04:40
What ‘telltale signs’ will indicate Israel’s military operation in Rafah?01:45
Chuck Todd: How lower voter turnout could help Biden in November01:57
Progressive Democrat stands by vote opposing aid to Israel despite primary challenge03:41
Israel trying to ‘preempt’ potential U.S. sanctions on IDF military unit02:41
Johnson could lose support from conservative base if Democrats ‘rescue’ his speakership04:03
Trump ‘inviting’ broader gag order by speaking about case, says fmr. federal prosecutor06:31
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe ‘rumors’ about Trump’s plan to end Russia-Ukraine war03:06
McConnell says Zelenskyy acknowledged GOP’s ‘big challenge’ on Ukraine aid during conversation00:35
McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes02:00
'What protected me was the innocence of a child': Ruby Bridges reflects on 1960 school integration30:02
- Now Playing
McConnell says the world is ‘more dangerous now than before World War II’: Full interview18:54
- UP NEXT
‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned01:33
Tennessee governor signs bill allowing teachers to carry guns04:13
Play All