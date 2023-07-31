IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Indicted Mar-a-Lago employee makes court appearance in classified documents case

02:16

Carlos De Oliviera, the indicted Mar-a-Lago employee, entered no plea during his first hearing. Prosecutors say he sought to delete surveillance video subpoenaed as part of the classified documents case. Former President Donald Trump says prosecutors are only bringing charges because he is President Biden’s top opponent. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.July 31, 2023

