Inside North Korea: Citizens Say They’re Prepared to Fight Against US
Though escorted everywhere by government minders, NBC’s Keir Simmons gained rare access to residents in the capital, Pyongyang, which is on heightened alert for war amid the heated rhetoric between Pres. Trump and leader Kim Jong-Un.
