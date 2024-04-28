IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA
April 28, 202402:11

    More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA

    02:11
Nightly News

More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA

02:11

Hundreds of protesters over the war in Gaza were arrested this weekend at college campuses across the country. At UCLA, tensions spilled over as demonstrators swarmed past security barricades. NBC News’ Adrienne Broaddus reports on hundreds arrested this weekend.April 28, 2024

    More college campus protest arrests over war in Gaza, tensions spill over at UCLA

    02:11
