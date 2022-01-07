Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge
Top health experts who initially advised President Biden on the country’s Covid-19 response wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association that “Covid-19 is here to stay” and the U.S. needs to adapt to a “new normal.” The call for a new strategy comes as confirmed cases are surging. Jan. 7, 2022
