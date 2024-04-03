IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South
April 3, 202402:12

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Uganda court upholds most of country's anti-LGBTQ law

    02:24

  • Deadly earthquake in Taiwan traps dozens, causes widespread damage

    02:12

  • Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group

    02:29

  • Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread

    01:40

  • American cruise passengers faced travel nightmare after being left behind

    01:36

  • Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

    02:17

  • World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza relief after apparent Israeli airstrike kills 7 workers

    02:32

  • Tens of millions under severe weather threat

    02:10

  • Oscar-winning film gives student instrument repair shop much needed boost

    01:47

  • Exclusive: Inside look at Christian non-profit giving Bible lessons to public school students

    03:25

  • Navy releases underwater images of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:36

  • Broad effects of new California law that raises minimum wage to $20 for some fast-food workers

    02:02

  • Car involved in high-speed crash reportedly linked to NFL star Rashee Rice

    01:43

  • Man arrested after trying to ram car into FBI gate in Atlanta

    01:12

  • Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria

    01:40

  • Race car driver parlays video game expertise into real-life NASCAR success

    01:44

  • Florida high court paves the way for six-week abortion ban

    01:36

  • Students, parents and colleges face growing anxiety over financial aid processing backlog

    01:56

Nightly News

Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

02:12

Tens of millions were at risk for severe weather and flooding in the eastern part of the country after at least 16 tornadoes were reported in six states. One death was reported in Kentucky. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports.April 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Uganda court upholds most of country's anti-LGBTQ law

    02:24

  • Deadly earthquake in Taiwan traps dozens, causes widespread damage

    02:12

  • Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group

    02:29

  • Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All