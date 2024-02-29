IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden
Feb. 29, 202402:12
    Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden

Michigan 'uncommitted' vote sends message to Biden

Despite big victories for President Biden and former President Trump in Michigan's primary, more than 100,000 Democratic voters cast their ballots for "uncommitted." It was a sign of their opposition to Mr. Biden's policies on the war in Gaza. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reportsFeb. 29, 2024

