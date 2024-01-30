IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base

    02:32

  • House Committee moves forward on Mayorkas impeachment

    00:52

  • Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid

    01:33

  • U.S., China hold talks on limiting fentanyl flow to U.S.

    01:44

  • Legendary entertainer Chita Rivera dies at 91

    01:43
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 2)

    06:34
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 1)

    06:17

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

  • Democrats denounce impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

    01:57

  • Police search for stolen statue of baseball icon Jackie Robinson

    01:34

  • Terrifying ride as L.A. woman tries to stop dognappers

    01:29

  • Judge denies Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial

    02:59

  • Three U.S. soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan identified

    02:34

  • Mystery solved? Explorer thinks he found Amelia Earhart's lost plane

    01:38

  • Rock climbing program helps children with cancer build courage and community

    02:04

  • Growing concerns amid rise of deepfakes of 2024 presidential candidates

    02:32

  • Officers rescue 10 circus animals from semi-truck blaze on Indiana highway

    01:16

  • House Republicans release articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

    02:03

  • Nikki Haley reveals her home was target of swatting incident last month

    01:45

  • Biden vows to retaliate after deaths of U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    02:02

Nightly News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 2)

06:34

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sits down exclusively with Lester Holt to discuss how A.I. may impact the workforce, the New York Times lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft and the recent hacking attack on Microsoft.Jan. 30, 2024

Best of NBC News

