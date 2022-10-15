IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Midterm races heat up nationwide with Georgia in the spotlight

    Republicans gaining support from Latino voters

  'Unlikely' Nevada results will be decided on election night in Senate and Governor's races

  Full Oz interview: Biden's marijuana decriminalization is 'a rational move'

  Wisconsin: Ground zero for political polarization

  Full Fetterman interview: 'I believe I'm going to be able to serve effectively' after stroke

  Dasha Burns after Fetterman sit down: 'It was very different' from May

  Control of Congress hangs in the balance as midterms loom

  GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker amid abortion controversy

  Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms

  Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows

  NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting

  Inside the Latino vote: Younger voters and a familiar geographic divide

  Hurricane devastation and Russian aggression prove the UFO election rule: 'The unforeseen will occur'

  Meet America's political oligarchs

  President Biden's approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

  Voters in outer suburbs could decide midterm election, NBC News poll shows

  Midterm ad trend: Candidates go shopping

  Abortion rights becoming key issue in Michigan elections

  New Hampshire primaries to decide which Republican will take on vulnerable Democratic Senate seat

Midterm races heat up nationwide with Georgia in the spotlight

With the midterm elections 24 days away, the heat is rising from coast to coast. President Biden was on the trail in Oregon, but some candidates in key races favor visibility with former President Obama, who announced plans for campaign appearances later this month in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Last night, Herschel Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock faced off in their only campaign debate.Oct. 15, 2022

