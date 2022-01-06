Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars
Casey Holihan and John Noe were among the thousands trapped on an icy I-95 in Virginia when they noticed a Schmidt’s bread truck up ahead. After calling the company, people came together to distribute hundreds of loaves of bread to those stuck in their cars along the interstate.Jan. 6, 2022
