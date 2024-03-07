IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump
March 7, 202402:44

  • 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    01:31

  • Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county

    02:23

  • Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Pharmacies overwhelmed by massive cyberattack

    01:41

  • Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers

    01:58

  • TSA rolls out automated airport security checkpoint

    01:37

  • New York governor deploys National Guard to protect subway riders

    02:33

  • 5 killed as small plane makes crash landing in Tennessee

    01:38

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

    02:37

  • Iconic booth from last scene of 'The Sopranos' auctioned off

    01:29

  • Small towns and rural areas warn about election infrastructure

    02:36

  • New cap proposed on credit card late fees

    02:09

  • Michigan town rocked by deadly building explosion and fire

    02:08

  • New storm could bring up to two more feet of snow in Sierra mountains

    01:54

  • Firefighters battle another Texas wildfire

    01:32

  • Officials: Scanners go unused in fentanyl smuggling fight

    02:35

  • Fighting rages in Gaza despite new urgent push for cease-fire

    01:57

  • Trump looks for Super Tuesday sweep in what could be Haley's last stand

    01:34

  • Almost 10 years later, new effort to find Flight MH370

    01:53

Nightly News

Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump

02:44

With Haley abandoning her campaign, the scene is set for a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump in November. The move comes after Mr. Trump carried 14 of 15 states on Super Tuesday. He is now challenging President Biden to debates. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.March 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    01:31

  • Why the economy frustrates swing state voters in one county

    02:23

  • Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Haley drops out of presidential race without endorsing Trump

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Pharmacies overwhelmed by massive cyberattack

    01:41

  • Alabama legislature passes bill to protect IVF providers

    01:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All